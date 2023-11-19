Odisha: Two elephant tusks seized, four arrested

Baripada (Odisha), Nov 19 (PTI) Four people were arrested and two elephant tusks seized from their possession in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, a forest official said.

During a search operation in Dilganja area, forest officials seized the tusks, Similipal Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Samrat Gowda said.

The arrested persons were identified as Nityananda Singh (24), Chumuru Singh (23), Lachhu Singh (30) and Raju Bankira (27), all residents of Mayurbhanj district, he said.

Three motorcycles and four mobile phones were also seized from their possession, he said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD