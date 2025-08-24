Odisha: Two fishermen suffocate to death in storage chamber of boat

Balasore (Odisha) Aug 24 (PTI) Two fishermen suffocated to death in a storage chamber of a boat in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Balaramgudi fishing base near Chandipur on Saturday, a police officer said.

The two fishermen, aged about 34 years and 31 years, lost consciousness when they entered the storage chamber of the mechanised boat to collect fish, he said, adding they might have fainted after inhaling formalin, which is used to keep stored fish fresh for a longer period.

They were rescued by other fishermen and sent to the Balasore district hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

Balaramgudi marine police station inspector in-charge Narendra Kumar Pal said a case has been registered and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination.

After getting the report, the exact cause of the death could be ascertained, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.