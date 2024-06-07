Odisha: Two held for pelting running train with stones

Bhubaneswar, Jun 7 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday arrested two persons for their suspected involvement in a stone-pelting incident targeting the Kamakhya-Bengaluru Express in Puri district.

The two persons, identified as Ramesh Majhi (38) and Sadasib Pradhan (33), were arrested in Jankia area in Khurda district, police said.

The incident took place between Golabai and Nirakarpur railway stations in the Balugaon-Khurda Road section of the Howrah-Chennai mainline on Thursday, they said.

The accused were found in an inebriated state near the railway track, and upon questioning, they confessed to engaging in the “reckless act of throwing stones at a passing train”, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.