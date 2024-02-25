Odisha: Two killed as car collides head-on with truck

Balasore (Odisha) Feb 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in Kuruda area on NH-16 when the driver of the speeding truck lost control of the vehicle and hit the car, following which he fled the spot, a police officer said.

The two car occupants were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared one brought dead while the other succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

Both the deceased hailed from Balasore district, he said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the truck driver.