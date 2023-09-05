Odisha: Two killed in clash over family rivalry, seven arrested

Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 5 (PTI) Two people were killed in a clash between two families in Odisha's Ganjam district, following which seven people, including three women, were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Pankalabadi village in Kabisuryanagar police station area on Monday night when 29-year-old history-sheeter Mithun Bhuyan and his 26-year-old brother-in-law Lipun Swain went to the house of 52-year-old Janaki Bhuyan with firearms, a police officer said, adding the two families had a rivalry for the last three years.

Mithun Bhuyan, who had cases of murder, extortion, dacoity and rioting pending against him, and Lipun Swain went to the house of Janaki Bhuyan in an inebriated state and fired at least two-three rounds in the air to scare the latter's family, before the leaving the place.

However, the duo returned and started assaulting Janaki Bhuyan and his brother Rohit (45), following which the family attacked the duo with swords, stones and sharp objects, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

The duo sustained grievous injuries and were taken to Kabisuryanagar hospital, and later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Seven members of Janaki Bhuyan's family, including him, his wife Prabhasini (45), sons Sonu (26) and Bibhu (28), Rohit Bhuyan, Rohit's wife Rasmita (38) and Janaki and Rohit's sister Kuni Bhuyan (34), were arrested.

A country-made pistol, seven cartridges, a sword, a crowbar, an iron rod, a kitchen knife, a wooden plank and a stone were seized from the spot, he said.

Patrolling has been intensified in the village and a strict vigil is being kept, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD