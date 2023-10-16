Odisha: Two killed, two seriously injured as SUV collides with truck

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (PTI) Two people were killed and two others sustained grievous injuries after an SUV there were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 59 in Odisha's Bolangir district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place near Fuguda Chhak in Bangomunda police station area in the district.

The deceased were identified as Lingaraj Saraf and Kishore Das, who were residents of Panharenmunda village in Gaisilat police station in Bargarh district.

The SUV was coming from Gaisilat area and moving towards Sinapali in Nuapada district, while the truck was coming from Raipur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, a police officer said.

Two occupants of the SUV were killed on the spot, while two others were being treated at Kantabanji hospital, he said, adding investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. PTI BBM BBM ACD