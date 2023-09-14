Odisha: Two labourers killed in stone quarry accident

Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 14 (PTI) At least two labourers died and two others were critically injured after a boulder fell on them at a stone quarry in Mahughara Hill area near here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place when the labourers were resting after work, and the boulder came crashing down owing to heavy rain, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Krushna Behera (32) and Sudarshan Badarait (35).

The injured persons have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and their condition is stated to be serious, a police officer said.

A detailed inquiry has been initiated, he added. PTI CORR AAM RBT