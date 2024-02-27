Odisha: Two persons arrested in murders of mother, son

Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 27 (PTI) The Odisha Police have arrested two persons for allegedly killing one of their relatives and her seven-year-old son in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The police had on February 19 recovered the bodies of D Neelabeni (28) and her son D Rushi from their residence in Chudialanji village, and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

The woman's husband was not in the home when the mother-son duo were killed as he was in Dubai, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

"She and her son were strangled to death. The accused persons were arrested on Monday from Berhampur," he said.

The accused persons, including a woman, killed Neelabeni and Rushi because the deceased woman had come to know about their illicit relationship, the SP said.

Neelabeni warned them to disclose their relationship before the husband of the accused woman, the SP said. PTI COR BBM BDC