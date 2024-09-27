Odisha: Two persons sentenced to death for killing couple, their son during robbery attempt

Bhubaneswar, Sept 27 (PTI) Two persons were sentenced to death by a court in Odisha's Angul district on Friday for killing a couple and their son during a robbery attempt.

The convicts, Prakash Behera and his brother-in-law Nanda Kishore Sethi, entered the house of one Biranchi Nayak in Gambharimaliha village in Kishore Nagar police station area on October 9, 2017, for robbery. The duo killed Nayak, his wife Tarini and son Naba, and dumped their bodies in different places, according to the prosecution.

The convicts were arrested within three days of the incident and confessed to the crime, the prosecution said.

Additional district sessions judge Athmallik sentenced Behera and Sethi to death.

According to the prosecution, Nayak had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from a self-help group for some purposes before the incident.