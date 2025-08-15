Odisha: Two professors suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Bhubaneswar, Aug 15 (PTI) Authorities of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Odisha's Sambalpur district has suspended two professors on charges of misconduct, official sources said on Friday.

Both professors were accused of sexual harassment in separate incidents, and inquiries were underway against them, a senior administrative officer told PTI over the phone.

He added that in both cases, the accused failed to appear before the university’s board of management to present their defence.

While a production engineering department professor was accused of misconduct towards a woman colleague, an associate professor of mathematics department allegedly misbehaved with a woman research scholar, he said.

Both professors were suspended as part of disciplinary action against them on August 13, he added.

The incident comes close on the heels of a separate case involving an assistant professor in the Integrated BEd department of FM (Autonomous) College. The professor was suspended and arrested after a woman student died by self-immolation on July 14, allegedly following sexual harassment by the faculty member. PTI AAM AAM MNB