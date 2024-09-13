Odisha: Two schoolboys drown during Ganesh idol immersion

Baripada, Sep 13 (PTI) Two schoolboys drowned during the immersion of Ganesh idol in a canal in Odisha's Baripada district, police said.

The incident happened at the Subarnarekha canal in Laxmiposi in the Sadar police station area, they said.

Four class 11 students of Ranibhol Adarsha Vidyalaya School had gone to immerse the idol. They slipped into the canal and were swept away in the current.

Two youths could be rescued, but the other two drowned. Personnel of the fire services later fished out their bodies, police said.

The deceased were identified as Tanmay Kumar Behera and Dibyajyoti Sahu, they said.

A case of unnatural death was registered and the bodies were sent to the PRM Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations, they added.