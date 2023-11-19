Odisha: Two sisters drown while bathing in pond

Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 19 (PTI) Two girls drowned while bathing in a pond in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 10-year-old Rohani Rout and her younger sister, seven-year-old Sandhyarani Rout, daughters of Abakash Rout of Jarada village in the district, a police officer said.

The incident took place in Kirtipur village in Hinjili area. The sisters were visiting their maternal grandfather's place along with their mother.

The sisters were bathing in the pond while their maternal grandfather, Narshu Polai, was washing clothes. The girls suddenly slipped into deep waters and cried for help but villagers could not rescue them, the police officer said.

The bodies were later fished out of the pond and sent for post-mortem examination at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding two unnatural death cases were registered. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD