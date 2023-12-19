Odisha university to conduct research on marine ecology of Bay of Bengal

Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 19 (PTI) Odisha’s Berhampur University (BU) on Tuesday said it has signed an MoU with an international think tank for collaborative research in the field of marine ecology and seeking to increase livelihood opportunities for the fisherfolk in the Bay of Bengal region.

The state has a 480-km long coastal line and thousands of people depend on the sea for their livelihood, vice chancellor of the university Geetanjali Dash said.

The university inked the agreement with the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) which serves as a think tank on transboundary and contemporary national issues of the member countries concerning fisheries management.

The current members of the organisation are Bangladesh, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka while Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand are cooperating non-contracting parties.

The MoU was signed on Monday between Sachidananda Nayak, registrar of the Berhampur University and P Krishnan, director, BOBP-IGO in presence of Geetanjali Dash, vice chancellor of the university.

According to the MoU, the two entities have agreed to jointly carry out various academic activities for five years. The activities include student and scientist exchange, collaborative research and exploring external funding opportunities.

Besides the students, researchers and teachers of marine science and environment science, other departments of the university would also be benefitted from the MoU, said the vice chancellor.

The collaborative research on the marine ecology and livelihood improvement of the fisherfolk will also help policymakers while formulating programmes for the state, said the VC.