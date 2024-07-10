Odisha university to set up gardens for endangered and medicinal plants

Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 10 (PTI) Berhampur University in Odisha has decided to set up two dedicated gardens within its campus, aimed at preserving endangered plant species and promoting medicinal plants.

Vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash said the primary goal of these exclusive gardens is twofold - to safeguard endangered plant species and to cultivate medicinal plants for educational and research purposes in the field of botany.

She emphasised the educational benefits for students and researchers who will have access to a diverse array of plant species.

Padmalochan Hembram, an assistant professor in the botany department overseeing the drive, said they have identified around an acre for setting up a garden for endangered species and another for medicinal plants.

In the garden for endangered species, 200 saplings of 73 various species will be planted, while the latter will feature over 300 plants from 93 medicinal species recognized by the National Medicinal Plant Board.

Hembram informed that they have already gathered 50 species each of endangered plants and medicinal plants from various locations within and outside the state to populate these gardens.

Additionally, the university has already established a biodiversity park spread over half-an-acre, housing 53 different species of plants including bushes, shrubs, aquatic plants, creepers, and climbers.

Plans are afoot to expand this park as part of the university's broader green campus initiative.