Odisha vigilance arrests 6 officials on corruption charges

Bhubaneswar, Mar 29 (PTI) The Odisha vigilance on Saturday arrested six government employees from different places on corruption charges, an officer said.

A revenue inspector, four former secretaries of three primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and the managing director of a large-area multipurpose society (LAMPS) have been arrested during vigilance operations in Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur for alleged bribery and misappropriation of government fund, the vigilance officer said.

Bhubaneswar Sahu, Bhagaban Patel, Chhabila Behera and Kantilal Bhoi were arrested by the vigilance for allegedly embezzling public money, totaling Rs 64.13 lakh, in their agriculture cooperative societies, he said.

Ranjan Mohanty, MD of Raiboga multipurpose society, has been sent to jail for alleged "misappropriation of government funds of Rs 40.68 lakh", the vigilance officer said.

Debasis Nayak, a revenue inspector of Kandhamal district, has been apprehended by Odisha vigilance for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the complainant, he said.

Besides, an assistant project manager of Orissa Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB), Bhubaneswar, has been detained, following the detection of huge disproportionate assets during a house search, he added. PTI BBM BBM BDC