Odisha Vigilance arrests additional tahsildar for taking bribe

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (PTI) The Odisha Vigilance Department has arrested an additional tahsildar for taking a bribe from a tractor owner to release his seized vehicle, an official statement said.

Kabiraj Sethi, additional tahsilar of Belaguntha in Ganjam district, seized the sand-laden tractor on February 5 without mentioning it in the records, it said.

Though the owner submitted supporting documents, the accused additional tahsildar demanded a bribe to release the same, it said.

The revenue officer had collected a fine of Rs 30,000 and demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to release the tractor.

Acting on a complaint from the tractor owner, the Vigilance officers laid a trap and arrested Sethi on Thursday, while seizing the bribe money.

A case has been registered at Berhampur Vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. PTI BBM ACD