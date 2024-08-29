Odisha vigilance arrests CHSE official on graft charge

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) Odisha vigilance on Thursday arrested an official of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha in a disproportionate assets case, an official said.

The accused Purendra Kumar Sethy is a record supplier in the CHSE, which conducts the class 12 state board examination.

Acting on a tip-off, the vigilance sleuths conducted raids at three locations in Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday and recovered a four-storeyed building in Bhubaneswar, 16 benami record of rights (RoRs), bank and other deposits of Rs 16.77 lakhs, Rs 1.70 lakh cash, two four wheelers, five two wheelers and other household articles of Sethy, the official added. PTI BBM BBM RG