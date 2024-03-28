Odisha Vigilance arrests four persons on graft charges

Bhubaneswar, Mar 28 (PTI) The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested three government servants and a private person on corruption charges.

In a press statement, the Vigilance said it has arrested GST officer Manas Ranjan Behera, OSD Narendra Kumar Chandrakar, revenue supervisor Ganesh Mallick and Khirod Rath, a private person in three different cases.

Behera and Chandrakar have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 each from two different complainants while Mallick and Rath have been apprehended when they were accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a complainant.

The Vigilance said it has registered three cases against the accused and launched raids on the properties of the accused persons. PTI BBM BBM RG