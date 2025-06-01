Odisha Vigilance arrests govt engineer on corruption charges

Bhubaneswar, Jun 1 (PTI) The Odisha Vigilance on Sunday arrested a government engineer for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

N Dillip Kumar Choudhury, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Road and Building Division-I, Berhampur, was apprehended a day after disproportionate assets were detected from his possession, the Vigilance official said.

During raids, the Vigilance sleuths found one double-storey building worth Rs 1 crore and a flat worth Rs 50 lakh in Berhampur, another flat worth Rs 1 crore in Bhubaneswar and 11 plots in Berhampur and nearby areas whose total value would be around Rs 2 crore, he said.

Besides, bank and insurance deposits worth nearly Rs 30 lakh along with 2 two-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs 16 lakh were also found during the search operations, he added.

The Anti-corruption Department registered a case against Choudhury under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and arrested him. PTI BBM BBM ACD