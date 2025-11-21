Odisha vigilance arrests official for Rs 40.71 lakh fund embezzlement

Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (PTI) The Odisha vigilance department on Friday arrested the secretary of a primary agricultural cooperative society (PACS) for embezzlement of public funds amounting to Rs 40.71 lakh.

The arrested official has been identified as Suresh Chandra Sahu, secretary of Kadopada PACS in Deogarh district.

During investigation, it was found that Sahu siphoned off the money by manipulating official accounting records, a vigilance officer said.

A case has been registered against the PACS secretary at Rourkela vigilance police station. PTI BBM BBM MNB