Odisha Vigilance arrests police inspector after recovering Rs 37.27 lakh

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested a police inspector of Koraput district after recovering Rs 37.27 lakh in unaccounted cash from his possession, an officer said.

Susanta Satpathy, inspector-in-charge of Boipariguda police station, was nabbed while he was travelling from Boipariguda to Cuttack on a bus on Monday evening.

"After getting information that Satpathy will travel to his home in Cuttack city in a private bus with ill-gotten cash, I have sent two teams to nab him," said Pradyumna Kumar Dwibedi, SP of vigilance, Koraput.

During a search, the vigilance team seized Rs 2.70 lakh from his possession after he failed to explain the source of the cash amount.

The team, on Monday evening, raided his office chamber at Boipariguda police station and found another Rs 1.80 lakh. Nearly Rs 3 lakh more was seized from his official quarters in Boipariguda, the vigilance SP said.

The inspector was also holding another government quarters in Cuttack, where Rs 29.77 lakh in cash was seized on Tuesday morning, he said, adding, that a case has been registered against the IIC and he was arrested.

Details of immovable and movable assets are being investigated, vigilance sources said.

Satpathy joined in government service as a constable in 1999 under Bhubaneswar district police and then got himself selected as a sub-inspector of Odisha Police through direct recruitment in 2008.

In July 2023, he was promoted to the rank of inspector and in August this year, he was transferred as IIC, Boipariguuda PS.

Earlier, departmental proceedings were initiated against him in 2012, 2018 and 2020 for misconduct, dereliction of duty, etc. He was placed under suspension in January 2020 during his posting in Rayagada district, the source said. PTI BBM BBM NN