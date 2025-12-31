Odisha Vigilance crackdown in 2025: 202 cases filed, 212 govt employees arrested for corruption

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) The Odisha Vigilance Department registered 202 criminal cases and arrested 212 government employees in 2025, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Listing the department’s performance, Vigilance Director Y K Jethwa said cases were registered against 53 Class-I officers, including one IAS officer, 36 engineers, 17 forest officials, 20 revenue officials, a joint commissioner, one joint director and two project directors, two GST officers, two excise superintendents, 16 police officers, five doctors and others.

"We have registered 49 cases of disproportionate assets (DA) and unearthed property worth Rs 120 crore during the year. We also filed 97 trap cases in which 114 people, including 105 government officers, were arrested with seized bribe money amounting to Rs 26.27 lakh," he said.

The department also seized 153 buildings, 18.3 kg of gold, 714 plots, 12 farmhouses, deposits worth Rs 36.69 crore and cash amounting to Rs 8.81 crore during the period, he said.

"Our focus was on the disposal of cases after proper investigation and submission of chargesheets. We disposed of 479 cases after investigation, recording the highest-ever disposal rate of 237 per cent," he said.

This year, the vigilance succeeded in getting convictions in 108 cases, which is nearly 50 per cent.

Similarly, 24 government functionaries were dismissed from services following their convictions while pensions of 50 retired public servants were stopped consequent upon their conviction, he added. PTI BBM BBM MNB