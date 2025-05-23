Odisha: Vigilance department forms SIT to probe 'illegal mining' in Sundergarh

Bhubaneswar, May 23 (PTI) Odisha’s vigilance department on Friday set up a special investigating team (SIT) to probe into alleged illegal mining at Hemagiri and Koida in Sundergarh district, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the department to initiate the probe in Sundergarh, “adopting a zero-tolerance policy against corruption”, a release issued by the CMO said.

The state government’s action came after Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena submitted a report to the CM in this regard.

“It was alleged that more than 9,843 metric tonnes of coal have been illegally extracted from 22 mines in Hemagiri tehsil of Sundargarh district. The estimated value of illegal mining was more than Rs 2 crore,” the release in Odia stated.

Extraction of manganese and iron ore has been detected from “50 illegal manganese and iron ore mines in Malda, Pataweda, Sanputuli, Kolmang and Rusivenua under Koida tehsil of Sundergarh district”, it said.

"More than 20,000 metric tonnes of manganese ore and more than 1,200 metric tonnes of iron ore have been illegally extracted from these mines. The estimated value of the minerals is more than Rs 37 crore," the release added.