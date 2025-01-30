Odisha vigilance department uncovers assets worth crores of rupees linked to govt official

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) Odisha vigilance department on Thursday unearthed assets including a two-storey building, two flats, nine high-value flats and deposits worth Rs 61 lakh allegedly belonging to a government official.

Sleuths of the vigilance department raided the properties of the officer working at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) at Bonai in Sundargarh district for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

The raids were conducted by seven teams in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur and Bonai, the official added.

During the operation, the officials discovered a two-storey building and two flats in Bhubaneswar, nine high-value plots in and around Bhubaneswar and Puri, Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, bank and insurance deposits of Rs 61.42 lakh, and 150 grams of gold ornaments.

A four-wheeler, four two-wheelers and household items worth Rs 21.14 lakh were found in the possession of the ITDA official.