Odisha vigilance finds additional BDO owns 4 buildings, 5 plots

Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) The Odisha vigilance on Thursday unearthed disproportionate assets including four buildings, five plots, and deposits worth Rs 65 lakh of an additional block development officer (ABDO).

On suspicion that the ABDO possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, vigilance teams launched search operations at seven places in Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Khurda districts, a vigilance official said.

The state capital Bhubaneswar comes under Khurda district.

During the raids, the department has so far found four multi-storeyed buildings including a shopping complex, one flat, five high-value plots, 700 grams of gold, Rs 65 lakh deposits, and Rs 1.85 lakh in cash, the official said.

Besides, 2 two-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs 3.27 lakh were also found during the search operations.

Further investigation is under progress, he stated.