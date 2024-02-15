Odisha Vigilance launches raids on properties of RTO

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) Odisha Vigilance officials on Thursday launched raids on the properties and office of a regional transport officer (RTO) of the state on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

On the strength of search warrants issued by special judge, vigilance, Bhubaneswar, the anti-corruption officials are conducting raids on the properties of Basanta Kumar Mohapatra, RTO, Boudh, a vigilance official said.

The vigilance sleuths consisting of two additional superintendents of police, six DSPs, six inspectors and other staff launched raids at 10 locations in Bhubaneswar (Khurda district), Boudh and Ganjam districts.

The raids are continuing at several places in Bhubaneswar.

The vigilance officials are also searching Mohapatra's official chamber at Boudh RTO office, rented house in Boudh, paternal house at Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district and a relative’s house at Berhampur in Ganjam, the official said.

The details of assets unearthed from the RTO will be known after completion of the raids, he said.