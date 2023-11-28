Odisha: Vigilance seizes Rs 32.5 lakh in cash from police inspector

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) Odisha Vigilance has seized Rs 32.5 lakh in cash from the possession of a police inspector, an official said on Tuesday.

The police officer was detained and further raids were being conducted on his premises.

Acting on a tip-off, a vigilance team nabbed Susanta Satpathy, inspector-in-charge of Baipariguda police station in Koraput district, while he was travelling from Boipariguda to Cuttack on a bus on Monday evening, an official said.

The vigilance team seized Rs 2.70 lakh from his possession after he failed to explain the source of the cash amount, he said.

The team, on Monday evening, raided his office chamber at Boipariguda police station and found another Rs 1.80 lakh. Further, Rs 3 lakh was seized from his official quarters in Boipariguda, the vigilance official said.

The inspector was also holding another government quarters in Cuttack, where Rs 25 lakh in cash was seized on Tuesday morning, he said, adding more raids were being conducted. PTI BBM BBM ACD