Odisha vigilance seizes Rs 49 crore in disproportionate assets from 39 officials in 2 months: CM

Bhubaneswar, Sept 2 (PTI) Odisha's vigilance department conducted raids on the properties of 39 government officials over the last two months and seized disproportionate assets worth Rs 49.35 crore.

This was informed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the state Assembly on Monday while responding to a query from BJP MLA Upasna Mohapatra.

He said the raids were conducted between June 12, the day when the BJP government came to power in the state, and August 25.

From August 2023 to August 25, 2024, the vigilance department has seized disproportionate assets worth approximately Rs 115.75 crore accumulated by government officials, Majhi added.

On Monday, vigilance officials raided the properties of Dharanidhar Nayak, deputy director of mines in Talcher, and uncovered significant assets, including a flat worth Rs 1.30 crore in Bhubaneswar, a duplex, a market complex, and two buildings in Keonjhar.

Additionally, they found nine plots, including two in a prime area of the city and seven in Telkoi, Keonjhar, along with Rs 9.83 lakh in cash, officials said.

Nayak, who joined public service in 2014, had repaid a loan of Rs 75 lakh taken in 2022 within just two years. The vigilance officials suspect that the repaid amount might be derived from ill-gotten gains.

Furthermore, Odisha vigilance arrested Jayashree Pattnaik, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) in Kutra, Sundargarh district, after she was caught red-handed accepting a bribe. PTI BBM BBM MNB