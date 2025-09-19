Odisha vigilance unearths 5 buildings, 9 plots from forest officer

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (PTI) Odisha Vigilance on Friday unearthed disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees, including five buildings and nine plots, from a forest officer during raids across multiple locations, officials said.

Acting on an allegation, simultaneous searches were carried out at nine premises linked to Antarjyami Sahu, Forest Range Officer of Kashipur under Rayagada Forest Division, a vigilance officer said.

During the raid, the anti-corruption department unearthed five buildings, nine plots in Ganjam district, 263.22 grams of gold and bank and postal deposits worth Rs 27.99 lakh, he said.

In addition, cash and household articles worth Rs 9.43 lakh and a two-wheeler were found, the officer said, adding that further searches were underway. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB