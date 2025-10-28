Odisha vigilance will not show mercy to any corrupt official: CM

Bhubaneswar, Oct 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday asserted that the Vigilance Department will not show leniency towards any corrupt government official and asserted that his government has adopted a "zero-tolerance" policy against corruption.

Addressing a state-level function to mark the Vigilance Awareness Week (October 27–November 2), Majhi said, "Corruption affects the progress and development of our society. Therefore, our government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption." He said that unlike in the past when vigilance action was largely confined to "small fish", the department under the BJP government has taken action against several senior officials.

"During previous governments, the vigilance only targeted small fish, letting the big fish go free. However, the trend has changed under the BJP government," Majhi said.

According to official data, Odisha Vigilance has registered 302 criminal cases against 519 people, including 90 Class-I and 62 Class-II officers, between June 12, 2024, and October 27, 2025 — the period since the BJP assumed office in the state.

Majhi said that since the new government took charge, 30 government officials have been dismissed from service, while pensions of 68 retired employees convicted in corruption cases have been stopped.

"A clean and corruption-free administration is our goal and objective. We all have to work keeping this goal in mind," the chief minister said, urging officials to strengthen preventive vigilance across departments to identify and eliminate corruption at its roots.

He assured that the government would extend all necessary support to enhance the efficiency of the Vigilance Department.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, in his address, said the same commitment shown in disaster management and curbing Left-Wing Extremism was needed to prevent corruption.

State Vigilance Director Yashwant Kumar Jethwa said during the same period, 80 disproportionate assets cases had been registered against 144 people, including 46 Class-I and 21 Class-II officers, involving assets worth Rs 212 crore. PTI BBM BBM MNB