Odisha vigilance wing unearths undisclosed wealth of sub-collector, engineer

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (PTI) The Odisha vigilance wing has unearthed several disproportionate assets, including housing properties and over 1.2 kg gold ornaments, from the possession of a sub-collector and an engineer, officials said on Monday.

It launched simultaneous raids on the properties of the sub-collector at Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district and deputy general manager (civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation (OSPHWC), Berhampur division, for allegedly possessing undisclosed wealth, they said.

During searches at the engineer’s properties, sleuths of the department uncovered 879 grams of gold, besides five high-value plots in Bhubaneswar, an official statement said.

He was dismissed from service in 2010 on charges of gross misconduct, dereliction of duty and disobedience. He was later reinstated on orders of the Orissa High Court, it said.

Similarly, during raids at 10 places, the vigilance personnel detected 14 high-value plots in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Puri belonging to the sub-collector.

Gold ornaments weighing 366 grams and household articles worth around Rs 10 lakh were also recovered from his possession, the statement said. PTI BBM RBT