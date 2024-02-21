Odisha: VIMSAR’s super-speciality block to be operational by April, says official

Sambalpur (Odisha) Feb 21 (PTI) The new six-storey super-specialtiy block of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, costing Rs 150 crore, is slated to be operational by April, officials said.

According to VIMSAR director Bhabagrahi Rath, construction is nearing completion, with ongoing efforts focused on patient care-related infrastructure and furnishings.

He expressed hope that the work would be completed by March, facilitating the opening of the building by April.

Originally scheduled for completion in August last year, the project faced delays due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon completion, the building will house five new departments: gastroenterology, endocrinology, clinical hematology, plastic surgery, and pediatric surgery, in addition to four existing departments: nephrology, urology, neurology, and neurosurgery.

The facility will feature 60 ICU beds and 180 general beds, with funding provided under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

While the Union government is contributing 70 per cent of the project's cost, the remaining 30 per cent will be covered by the state government.

Furthermore, Rs 70 crore will be allocated for medical equipment. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar will serve as the project's nodal centre. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB