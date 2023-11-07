Odisha: Viscera report indicates former assistant collector Sushmita Minz died by drowning

Rourkela (Odisha), Nov 7 (PTI) The viscera report of Sushmita Minz, former assistant collector of Rourkela in Odisha's Sundergarh district, indicated that she died by drowning, amid her family's allegation that she was murdered.

Advertisment

Speaking about the report, Rourkela Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said, "We have received her viscera report, and are examining it. The report suggests that the death was caused by drowning." Minz's body was found floating in the pond of Sensory Park in front of Rourkela Steel Plant's corporate office on September 19.

Though the park happens to be one of the busiest places in the city, no one had seen her entering the compound and her body had been recovered by locals who had informed the police.

Following the incident, her brother Sandip had filed a police complaint alleging that Minz was murdered and blamed five government officials, including ASI Alice Narma Lugun of Uditnagar Police Station, for the death.

Advertisment

Incidentally, ASI Lugun later died while trying to control a mob. DSP Banita Majhi of the Human Rights Protection Cell was investigating the case.

Several tribal organisations and local leaders from different political parties have agitated demanding justice in the Minz case.

George Tirky, a former MLA of Biramitrapur, said, "I don't believe this report. It was a murder case. The family members of Minz are ready to move the high court demanding CBI inquiry into the case." PTI COR BBM BBM ACD