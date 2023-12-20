Odisha witnesses season’s lowest night temperature of 5 deg C at G Udaygiri

Bhubaneswar: The cold wave continues to sweep Odisha with 14 places in the state recording minimum temperatures at or below 10 degrees Celsius.

The mercury level plummeted to 5 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest, at G Udayagiri in Kandhamal, the Meteorological Department said.

Phulbani (7), Sundargarh’s Kirei (7.5), Koraput (8), Angul (8), Kandhamal’s Daringbadi (8.5), Keonjhar (8.6), Sundargarh’s Rourkela (8.6), Bhadrak’s Ranital (9) are among the places where temperatures fell sharply with chilly winds blowing.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also recorded the season's lowest temperature as the mercury level dipped to 13 degrees Celsius each.

The temperature was 1.9 degrees C and 1 degree C below normal in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively, the Met office said.

It has forecast no major change in the night temperature across the state in the next 4-5 days while fog may occur at one or two places in Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur in the next 24 hours.