Odisha woman awarded life term for killing infant son

Baripada (Odisha), Oct 4 (PTI) A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for killing her one-and-a-half-month-old son.

Rairangpur Additional District and Sessions Judge V Sujata convicted 30-year-old Parbati Naik and awarded her life sentence for killing her son following a quarrel with her husband.

The woman, the second wife of a resident of Bankidihi village under Bisoi police station, strangulated her son to death and threw the body in a pond behind their residence.

The incident occurred on September 10 last year when her husband went to a market and the first wife of her husband went to the paddy field.

The father of the deceased child lodged an FIR at Bisoi police station, following which Police registered a murder case and arrested the mother. PTI COR AAM NN