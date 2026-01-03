Odisha: Woman BDO 'attacked' by BJP leader in office chamber

Kendrapara/ Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) A woman Block Development Officer (BDO) in Odisha's Kendrapara district was allegedly attacked by a BJP leader at her office chamber, an official said on Saturday.

A group of BJP workers led by Lalit Kumar Behera allegedly barged into the chamber of Rajnagar Block Development Officer Tilottama Prusty on Friday and told her to expedite some office work. Later, Behera attempted to attack her.

Prusty, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, claimed that Behera was stopped by his supporters to physically assault her. The entire incident that took place on Friday has been captured on CCTV installed in the office chamber.

No FIR has been registered in this connection so far, while an administrative inquiry has been ordered into the incident, police said.

"Rajnagar BDO has informed me of the incident through a written complaint. The sub-collector is inquiring into it. The complainant officer Prusty, alleged that BJP leader Behera tried to assault her while on duty.

"CCTV footage of the incident is being verified. Such an incident of attempted assault of an officer is unfortunate. The administration has taken it seriously and will ensure steps to avert the occurrence of such incidents in future," said Kendrapara Collector Raghuram R Iyer.

Meanwhile, employees of the BDO office have resorted to cease work to register protest against the attack on the woman officer. Vehicular traffic in the town has been disrupted as BJD workers have blocked the entry road to the town.

Behera was not available for comment.

Both the opposition BJD and Congress have condemned the incident.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das in a social media post said, "Attack on a woman BDO at Rajnagar Block Office by BJP leader Lalit Behera and his supporters, exposed BJP's politics of intimidation.

"Although she narrowly escaped unharmed from the incident, captured on CCTV, lays bare the BJP's culture of arrogance and goondaism. I strongly condemn this incident and demand strict action against the accused. Odisha will not tolerate threats to women or the misuse of power to browbeat government officials." BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, "We strongly condemn the barbaric attack on the lady BDO of Rajnagar by a mob of 30 hoodlums, led by BJP leader Lalit Behera."