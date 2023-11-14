Odisha: Woman ends life after husband's death in road accident

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (PTI) A middle-aged woman died by suicide after her husband was killed in a road accident in Odisha's Khordha district, police said on Tuesday.

Anindita Subudhi ended her life by hanging herself at her house in Benagodiapatna village in Bolgarh police station area on Monday night, they said.

Anindita's husband Gokul Chandra Sahu was critically injured in a road accident when he was returning home on a motorcycle on Sunday evening. He was first admitted to the Khurda hospital, and then taken to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar where he died, they added.

Unable to bear the trauma, Anindita killed herself after completing the last rights of Gokul, police said.

The woman's body was sent for a post-mortem examination, they said, noting that an investigation was underway. PTI BBM BBM SOM