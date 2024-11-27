Odisha woman falls to death from apartment in Hyderabad, businessman booked

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman from Odisha, who had come to Hyderabad for surrogacy, died under mysterious circumstances after reportedly "falling" from a residential apartment, police said on Wednesday.

The woman's husband alleged that she was sexually harassed by a 54-year-old businessman who had hired her for surrogacy, leading her to take her own life on the night of November 25-26.

Raidurgam police have booked the businessman for abetment of suicide under relevant sections of the BNS and are investigating the allegations.

According to police, the woman had been staying in a room in the businessman's flat for the past month, while her husband was housed in a separate room.

The businessman resides in the flat with his wife and other family members, and the surrogacy procedure was scheduled to begin next month, police said.

Officials found saris tied to an iron grill on the balcony of the woman’s room, extending from the ninth floor to the seventh floor.

Police suspect she may have attempted to climb down to escape but are also examining whether she accidentally fell or died by suicide. The investigation is underway.