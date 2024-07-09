Odisha: Woman found dead at home, father alleges murder by husband

Berhampur, July 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the Badagada police station area on Monday. The deceased, identified as Arati Dahuri, has a six-year-old daughter and a five-month-old son, they said.

Her father Debaraj Nahak alleged that she was beaten to death by her husband.

"They were fighting over the last few months as her husband suspected that she was having an extra-marital affair. Her husband also tortured her physically. We suspect that her husband might have killed her," he alleged.

Nahak lodged a police complaint, based on which a murder case was lodged and an investigation started.

Arati's husband Raju Dahuri, however, claimed that she had died by suicide by consuming poison.

The body of the woman was sent to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the death would be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report, police said.

The death was being investigated from different angles, they said, adding that the deceased's husband and father were both being questioned.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.