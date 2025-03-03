Odisha woman kills husband, surrenders before police

Jajpur (Odisha), Mar 3 (PTI) The police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body in the backside of their house in Odisha’s Jajpur district, an officer said.

The accused, identified as Dumari Munda of Dubikhal village surrendered at the Sukinda police station, confessing that she had hit him with a wooden road leading to his death on February 27 night.

Munda had married Babuli Munda (36), a native of Balasore district, about seven years back. The couple was staying at Dumari’s parental house in Dubikhal village after marriage.

The couple used to fight over domestic issues regularly, the officer said.

On Thursday evening, while Dumari’s parents had gone to the local market, they quarrelled over some matter and Babuli allegedly assaulted his wife.

Enraged, Dumari attacked him with a wooden rod, leading to his death, police said.

When her parents returned from the market, she narrated the incident to them. Babuli’s body was then buried behind their house.

However, other villagers came to know about the killing on Sunday night and asked Dumari’s family to report it to the police. Following their advice, Dumari surrendered before the police.

Following Dumari’s surrender, Sukinda police registered a case and launched a thorough investigation.

Police exhumed the body from the back of their house and sent it for postmortem examination on Monday.

“We have arrested the accused and are investigating it thoroughly to get more details about the circumstances leading to the incident,” said Sukinda police station IIC Bilwamanagal Sethy.

“The accused has confessed that she killed her husband alone. She claimed that she was fed up with her husband’s drinking habit. He would come home drunk and beat her up frequently,” he said.

A court remanded Dumari to judicial custody for 14 days. PTI COR AAM NN