Odisha: Woman missing after being dragged into water by crocodile near Bhitarkanika sanctuary

Kendrapara (Odisha), Sep 19 (PTI) A saltwater crocodile on Friday dragged a 37-year-old woman into a river at a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district in the latest attack by the reptiles on humans, officials said.

The victim, identified as Laxmi Dalei, was attacked by the crocodile at Gobari riverbed near Benakanda village under Mahakalpada forest range while she was catching fish.

The crocodile emerged from nowhere and lunged at her. Before she could react, it dragged her into the water, the forest range officer of Mahakalapada forest range, Santanu Kumar Dalei, said.

Joint search operations by forest and fire personnel are underway to trace the missing women, the officer said.

Human-crocodile conflicts in villages around Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary have become a disturbing feature, with the reptiles killing five to six people every year and injuring many, officials added.

Residents of forest-side villages, however, point out that the rising number of saltwater crocodiles could be one of the reasons for the increase in human attacks around Bhitarkanika.