Odisha: Woman, son injured as LPG cylinder catches fire

Phulbani (Odisha), Mar 23 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her son suffered severe burn injuries after an LPG cylinder in the kitchen of their house in Odisha's Kandhamal district caught fire, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kumbharsahi village in Balliguda police station area on Saturday, a police officer said.

The injured persons, identified as Geetanjali Panda and her son Chandan, were first admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their condition remained critical, the officer said.

"When Geetanjali Panda was preparing food in her kitchen on Saturday, the LPG cylinder suddenly started leaking and caught fire. She started screaming for help and her son rushed to the kitchen to save her. Both sustained severe burn injuries," he said.

The mother-son duo, were, rescued by the villagers who admitted them to the Balliguda Sub-divisional Hospital.

As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur.

The case is being investigated, he added. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD