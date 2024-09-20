Odisha women commission begins probe into 'sexual assault' of woman at police station

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) Taking suo-motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of a fiancé of an army officer in Bharatpur police station, the Odisha State Commission for Women (SCW) on Friday started an investigation into the incident.

SCW Chairperson Minati Behera herself visited the Bharatpur police station on Friday to inquire about the incident. She held discussions with the staff and collected some case-related documents.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the police station, Behera said, "We have suo-motu taken the case and started an inquiry. As the crime branch has taken over the case, they took away the documents. So, we have collected whatever documents available with the Bharatpur police station." Behera said she will visit the victim's house and talk to her. The commission will also visit the office of the crime branch to collect required documents and discuss with the investigating officials, she said.

After collecting required documents, a committee will be formed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. The probe report will be submitted to the government with necessary recommendations apart from holding a discussion with the DGP, the SCW chairperson added.

Notably, the National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought an action taken report from the Odisha DGP.

An army officer posted in West Bengal and his fiancé had approached Bharatpur police station early on Sunday to lodge a complaint of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths.

At the police station, the duo got engaged in a quarrel with the personnel over the registration of an FIR.

The woman, who was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly misbehaving with the police, claimed that she was sexually assaulted after being taken into custody.

She was on Thursday released on bail granted by the high court.