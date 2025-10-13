Odisha women commission chief leaves for Bengal to meet gang rape survivor, monitor probe

Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 (PTI) Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) chairperson Sovana Mohanty on Monday left for West Bengal to meet a medical student who was allegedly gang raped in Durgapur.

Before leaving Bhubaneswar this morning, Mohanty said, "I am going to visit Durgapur to meet the survivor and check her health condition. I will meet her parents and will also hold a discussion with the local police administration." "I will enquire... whether proper treatment is being provided to her and a proper investigation conducted or not," she said.

The commission will also find out whether the West Bengal Police have taken steps to fast-track the case for speedy justice, she added.

After returning to Odisha, the commission will submit its report to the state government, she added.

Senior Field Officer of the Odisha State Commission for Women, Bijayini Singh is accompanying Mohanty during the visit.

The survivor, hailing from Odisha's Balasore district, was studying at a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. She was gang-raped allegedly by some men on Friday evening outside the campus. PTI BBM BBM ACD