Odisha women commission to launch campaign against human trafficking in colleges

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 (PTI) The Odisha State Commission for Women on Friday said it has planned to launch college-level workshops to sensitise adolescents about the vulnerabilities of human trafficking.

Speaking at a workshop on 'Emerging Trends in Human Trafficking' organised by the Odisha Women in Media, commission's chairperson Minati Behera said elopement cases among adolescents had increased, especially in the post-COVID period.

"The commission has already been sensitising communities by holding workshops in all districts, and college-level programmes will also be conducted to sensitise adolescents about the vulnerabilities related to human trafficking," she said.

Access to mobile phones has made children as young as 14 years vulnerable to such crimes, Behera said.

Several cases have been registered in which girls get into relationships and later elope at a tender age without thinking of the consequences, the state women's commission chairperson said, adding that these relationships between two individuals often end with a breakup.

“These girls become easy targets for traffickers, who lure them to the business of sex trafficking,” Behera said.

ADGP CID Crime Branch Arun Bothra described human trafficking as a “complex” problem.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the state government through integrated anti-human trafficking units in all districts and women and child desks at police stations to check the menace.

Bothra also called upon civil society to provide “actionable information” and help identify hotspots of human trafficking and bonded labour.

Aide et Action Director, Migration & Education, Umi Daniel highlighted the role of police in preventive arrests of traffickers last year.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), Odisha reported the highest number of human trafficking cases in 2021. Of 1,475 victims, trafficked from Odisha, 735 were women and among them, 497 were below 18 years of age.

Childline in Odisha Director Benudhar Senapati said 16 cases of child trafficking were registered in the last two months.

Two survivors of trafficking shared their ordeal as victims and how the government rescued them. PTI AAM AAM BDC