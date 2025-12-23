Odisha wrestlers return from competition sitting near toilets due to unconfirmed train tickets

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) Eighteen young wrestlers from different schools of Odisha were forced to travel sitting near toilets due to non-confirmation of their train tickets while returning from a competition, prompting the School and Mass Education Department to seek a report from the director of Secondary Education, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials in the School and Mass Education Department, 18 young wrestlers and four teachers went to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh to participate in the 69th National School Games in Wrestling (Free Style) U-17 Boys and Girls Championship 2025-26.

Accordingly, tickets were booked for the journey of 18 young wrestlers and four teachers from Bhubaneswar to Ballia in three-tier air-conditioned coaches on November 20. However, due to non-allotment of berths, the students sat near the toilets during return journey.

A video clip of the train journey of the school students sitting near the toilets on the Nandankanan Express went viral on different social media platforms.

Taking serious note of the viral video showing young wrestlers sitting near toilets in the train, the School and Mass Education Department sought a detailed report from the director of Secondary Education.

"Despite sincere efforts by the department, tickets could not be confirmed," the department said in a statement.

In order to ensure that the young wrestlers were not deprived of participating in the national level championship and to provide them an opportunity to showcase their talent, they were taken to Ballia, UP, it said.

Despite approaching the organising committee of the national championship, return tickets could not be confirmed and the students and the staffers travelled by Nandankanan Express, requesting TTE to provide available berths, the department clarified.

Subsequently, the TTE provided 10 berths near Hijli in West Bengal.

To prevent such incidents in future, the department has decided to hold a coordination meeting with railway authorities, it said.

Officials said that in the current year, a total of 385 players have travelled outside Odisha to participate in 19 national-level competitions, bringing laurels to the state. PTI BBM BBM ACD