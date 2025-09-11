Odisha youth attempts self-immolation over 'family dispute'

Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 11 (PTI) A 21-year-old youth sustained over 80 per cent burn injuries after allegedly attempting self-immolation in Odisha’s Berhampur town late on Wednesday evening, coinciding with the observance of World Suicide Prevention Day, police said.

The victim, identified as Suraj Sahu, poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire near Mentu Chhaka under Bada Bazar police station limits here, police said on Thursday.

Police said the victim and his father Laba Sahu operate a small hotel near Talamentu Chhak here. After closing the hotel around 8 pm, his father went home, while Suraj stayed back for disposal of garbage. After some time, Suraj allegedly poured petrol over him and set himself on fire, police added.

Suraj was first rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar where his condition remains critical.

Though the exact cause of his self-immolation bid is yet to be ascertained, police suspected that his father's opposition to his love affair could be the trigger.

Though no case was registered, investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.