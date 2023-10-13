Odisha Youth Congress stages protest over 'irregularities' in scholarship scheme

Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 (PTI) Youth Congress activists in Odisha on Friday staged a demonstration here over 'irregularities' in scholarship scheme meant for college students.

Advertisment

Youth Congress activists led by state general secretary Nalanikanta Nayak took out a protest march towards Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

However, police prevented the protesters from reaching Patnaik's home and many youth Congress activists were taken into preventive custody.

Alleging scholarship money amounting to Rs 58 crore was "looted" during 2017-18 to 2020-21, Nayak demanded a high-level probe into the alleged scam.

He also alleged that the state government has failed to provide employment to local youth, as a result of which they have been migrating to other states in search of livelihood.

"If the chief minister will not take any step to provide employment to the educated youths, the youth Congress will protest in every district," he warned. PTI BBM BBM JRC