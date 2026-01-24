Odisha youth kills leopard in self-defence, sustains critical injuries

Cuttack, Jan 24 (PTI) In a fierce face-off inside a farmhouse in Odisha’s Cuttack district, a youth fought off a leopard with a kitchen knife, killing the animal but sustaining serious injuries, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Anantaprasad village on Friday night.

The injured man, identified as Subhranshu Bhol, was rushed to a local hospital initially and then rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital with multiple injuries, additional conservator of forests Manoj Patra told reporters.

The forest department has seized the carcass of the leopard from the farmhouse.

According to Subhranshu's father Sudharshan, his son was at the farmhouse located at Narsinghpur West forest range when he heard dogs barking outside.

"When my son opened the door to check, a leopard jumped into the house and pounced on him. He tried to drive it away, but it went on attacking my son," his father said.

"At that moment, Subhranshu grabbed hold of a kitchen knife and stabbed the leopard repeatedly, which weakened the animal. He later locked himself in a room and called me to rush with an ambulance," he added.

Subhranshu was initially taken to a local hospital and later the forest department shifted him to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, his father said.

Patra said they the department was probing how the leopard strayed into the premises of the farmhouse. PTI AAM AAM MNB