Odisha’s Bhadrak to apply for GI tag for traditional sweetmeat

Bhadrak (Odisha), May 20 (PTI) The district administration of Odisha’s Bhadrak has initiated measures to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Palua Ladu’, a traditional sweetmeat known for its distinct flavour and artisanal preparation.

The move comes following a directive from District Collector Dilip Routray, who had instructed all departmental heads, tehsildars and block development officers to include ‘Palua Ladu’ in hospitality packets served during official meetings and events.

“Securing the GI tag will safeguard the cultural and historical legacy of ‘Palua Ladu’ while providing Bhadrak a unique identity,” Routray said.

It will also boost the regional economy, encourage local sweet makers and showcase Odisha’s rich heritage on the global platform, he said.

‘Palua Ladu’ is cherished across Odisha and beyond for its rich taste and traditional preparation using simple, time-honoured ingredients like ‘palua’ (arrowroot powder), semolina and sugar.

The initiative to obtain a GI tag is seen as a strategic effort to protect its authenticity, prevent imitation and promote the skills of Bhadrak’s confectioners, an official said.

The district administration is working closely with local sweet makers and cultural organisations to compile historical and technical documentation needed for the GI tag application, he said.

"If the tag is granted, 'Palua Ladu' will join Odisha's other GI-tagged specialties like 'Rasagola' and 'Kandhamal Haldi'," the official said.